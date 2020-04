LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Police tell News 10 that an overturned 18-wheeler carrying fuel has shut down Surrey Street near the Vermillion River area.

The accident happened around 8:30 Friday morning when, police say, the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the truck.

According to police, the roadway will open back up once the 18-wheeler is removed.

LPD officials tell us no injuries were reported from the accident.

This is a developing story.