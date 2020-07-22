COVID-19 daily updates

Lower Rain Chances Leads to Hotter Weather this Wednesday

Acadiana finally sees a break from the unsettled weather today as rain chances will only run at 30%, mainly this afternoon. A spotty shower is possible this morning before the area deals with isolated showers and storms during the second half of the day. Activity won’t be nearly as widespread as the last few days.

Lower rain chances lead to hotter and steamy weather for Acadiana. Temperatures start the day in the mid-70s and will end the day in the low to mid-90s. Heat Index values are expected to reach 98° to 105° during the hottest part of the day.

Clear

Abbeville

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

