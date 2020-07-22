Lower Rain Chances Leads to Hotter Weather this Wednesday







Acadiana finally sees a break from the unsettled weather today as rain chances will only run at 30%, mainly this afternoon. A spotty shower is possible this morning before the area deals with isolated showers and storms during the second half of the day. Activity won’t be nearly as widespread as the last few days.

Lower rain chances lead to hotter and steamy weather for Acadiana. Temperatures start the day in the mid-70s and will end the day in the low to mid-90s. Heat Index values are expected to reach 98° to 105° during the hottest part of the day.