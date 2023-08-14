A small chance of rain will be possible Tuesday as a cold front moves through Acadiana. Highs will be in the low 100s with a heat index between 110°-115° Highs Wednesday will be in low 100s Wednesday, but the humidity will be lower so the heat index may stay below 105°. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 100s, and the humidity will be higher again Friday. The weekend will be dry and hot with highs back up in the low 100s. We may see a better chance of rain early next week. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton…
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now