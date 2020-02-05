Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Low Severe Threat Today as Rain Becomes Likely Late in the Day

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Live Doppler Storm Team is monitoring a low threat for severe weather in Acadiana today and tonight. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or a weak tornado but a widespread outbreak is not expected. Scattered rain is possible throughout your Wednesday with showers and storms becoming more widespread this evening. Heavy rains are possible along with a few storms that will be strong to severe. Most of Acadiana will receive .5″-1″ inch of rain with isolated higher amounts over the next 24 hours. Otherwise, Wednesday stays spring-like and very breezy with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Much colder weather rushes in tonight with rain ending by mid-morning Thursday. Tomorrow will stay cold, windy, and cloudy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
54°F Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Trending Stories