The Live Doppler Storm Team is monitoring a low threat for severe weather in Acadiana today and tonight. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or a weak tornado but a widespread outbreak is not expected. Scattered rain is possible throughout your Wednesday with showers and storms becoming more widespread this evening. Heavy rains are possible along with a few storms that will be strong to severe. Most of Acadiana will receive .5″-1″ inch of rain with isolated higher amounts over the next 24 hours. Otherwise, Wednesday stays spring-like and very breezy with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Much colder weather rushes in tonight with rain ending by mid-morning Thursday. Tomorrow will stay cold, windy, and cloudy.
Low Severe Threat Today as Rain Becomes Likely Late in the Day
Abbeville69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous