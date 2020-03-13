Another Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9:00 am this Friday morning for the coastal parishes of Acadiana. Visibility could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less for areas south of I-10. Otherwise, the unseasonably warm weather rolls on. High temperatures today and over the weekend are expected to reach near 80° under mostly cloudy skies. Also, low rain chances are back for Acadiana as a few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Over the next week, rain chances will run at 20-30% every day. Fog is possible over the next several mornings too.
Low Rain Chances Return Today as Acadiana Stays Spring-Like this Weekend
