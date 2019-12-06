Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program date announced for Vermilion Parish

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps assist families with energy costs.

St Mary-Vermilion Community Action Agency’s CEO Almetra J. Franklin has announced the date for LIHEAP for Vermilion Parish– December 9th.

They will be taking names to place on the service list on that date beginning at 8:00 am until noon or until the last slots have been filled.

The agency said clients are allowed only one name per phone call– if you would like to add another name to the service list, you must hang up and call again.

For any questions or more information, please contact (337)893-2528 or the St. Mary -Vermilion CAA Central office at (337) 828-5703.