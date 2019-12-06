Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program date announced for Vermilion Parish

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps assist families with energy costs.

St Mary-Vermilion Community Action Agency’s CEO Almetra J. Franklin has announced the date for LIHEAP for Vermilion Parish– December 9th.

They will be taking names to place on the service list on that date beginning at 8:00 am until noon or until the last slots have been filled.

The agency said clients are allowed only one name per phone call– if you would like to add another name to the service list, you must hang up and call again.

For any questions or more information, please contact (337)893-2528 or the St. Mary -Vermilion CAA Central office at (337) 828-5703.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories