Low-flying helicopters to take survey of LUS transmission lines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you see a low-flying helicopter hovering over the power lines this week, don’t be alarmed.

Lafayette Utility Systems officials say that, weather permitting, a Bell 206L helicopter will be flying at approximately 500 feet over high-voltage transmission lines at slow speeds to capture imagery as part of LUS’s routine transmission maintenance. The aerial survey allows LUS to inspect the system in a more efficient manner with a bird’s-eye view of the lines.

LUS, along with The Energy Authority and GeoDigital International will be conducting a weeklong aerial survey of 40 miles of high-voltage transmission lines throughout the city of Lafayette.

Local authorities have been notified of the aerial survey.