Loved ones remember Lafayette man who died after road rage incident

(KLFY)- Family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate and remember the life of Samer Tobeh.

Older brother, Yaser Tobeh, explains, “It’s been almost 30 days since the day he was brutally attacked.”

On May 2nd, Tobeh died from injuries he sustained after a road rage incident.

Lafayette police say that Tobeh and 55-year-old Kirk Bourque were arguing while in traffic and tobeh instructed Bourque to pull over to talk.

A verbal altercation began, and at some point, Bourque allegedly struck Tobeh, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Tobeh continues, “He did not deserve to be attacked. He did not deserve to die at an age leaving behind three children and a wife.”

Police say Bourque drove away before officers arrived and Tobeh was taken to a local hospital.

Bourque was originally arrested on April 19 for second-degree battery according to Lafayette police.

After the victim died, Bourque was arrested again for upgraded charges of manslaughter.

The Tobeh family says although this is a difficult time for them, together they are remembering Samer for the man and father he was.

“He is the most gracious, kindest, loving individual on the face of the Earth. He was a saint,” adds Tobeh.