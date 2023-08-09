BELLE CHASSE, La. (KLFY)– Family, friends and law enforcement from across the state gathered to honor and say goodbye to Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio.

The service began in Belle Chasse and concluded in Metairie, where Giglio was laid to rest with a 21-gun salute.

Statewide law enforcement agencies stood at Giglio’s side. Lafayette Marshal Reggie Thomas said it showed the strength of the law enforcement brotherhood.

“It just shows you how law enforcement can come together,” Thomas said. “When something happens like this, it’s a sad day we have to remember. We have to remember our brother that we lost.”

Thibodeaux Marshal Calvin Cook said the brotherhood will continue to stand by the Giglio family moving forward.

“We want to send prayers and condolences to the family and to the Ville Platte city marshal’s office,” Cook said. “When a law enforcement officer is killed, everyone comes together. It doesn’t matter if you’re a marshal, chief of police, or a sheriff. We are all law enforcement. We are all going to come together as one.”

While many were in attendance for the funeral, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich said the respect for Giglio can be felt throughout Acadiana.

“Obviously the outpouring has been tremendous during the procession if you saw the procession,” Turlich said. “You see cars pulling over, people with the hands of the hearts, children all showing respect, and it was very very powerful.”