Louisiana Military Museum hosts 3-day festival to honor veterans and raise awareness of state’s military history

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Military Museum in Abbeville has been a hidden gem for 10 years.

In the last year, several changes were made showcasing the timeline of Louisiana’s military all the way back from the French and Indian war to right here in the present.

“The museum itself is just a remarkable piece of history, explained museum consultant, Dr. Elista Istre, just moments before she began a tour of the museum.

The museum now has new exhibits, brand new ancient artifacts and as a part of keeping the museum thriving and the community aware of Louisiana’s military history, the museum is having its first annual 3-day veteran heritage festival.

Istre says, “We are trying to just bring the community together, bring recognition and honor to those who have defended Louisiana and the United States.”

The 3-day festival involves several fun and family-oriented activities. Admission is free and open to the public

“We’ve got all of these camps set up representing different time periods of history,m

The museum is self-sustained. All donations go back into the museum.

The community can enjoy the last day of the festival Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 4 pm.

The museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510.

For more information, follow the Louisiana Military Museum on FaceBook, visit their website or call (337) 898-9645.