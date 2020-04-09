Lourdes Urgent Care to offer rapid COVID-19 molecular test with results in 5-13 minutes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lourdes Urgent Care announced this afternoon that on Friday, April 9, they will begin administering Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 Molecular Tests, in which patients can receive results within 5-13 minutes.

Those in the Lafayette region who would like to obtain a rapid COVID-19 test must first be screened at a Lourdes Urgent Care clinic or via a “Virtual Visit” video consultation which can be scheduled at www.mylourdesurgentcare.com. Any patient that meets required CDC criteria will be referred to a designated Lourdes Urgent Care test site for same-day or next-day rapid COVID-19 testing.

“If you or a loved one feel you have symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath) consistent with COVID-19 and you prefer to visit one of our clinics, please call prior to coming to the location,” stated hospital officials in a press release. It should be noted the clinic in Broussard is temporarily closed.

According to the release, the new Abbott ID NOW Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Test was approved by the FDA under its emergency use program after it was deemed safe and effective. It was developed for use on the same testing platform Lourdes Urgent Care utilizes to diagnose patients for the flu and strep throat. Over the years, Abbott’s rapid testing system has proven to be accurate and reliable. In addition to Rapid COVID-19 testing, Lourdes Urgent Care continues to deliver the highest level of care for non-life-threatening injuries and illness.