Lourdes Foundation launches free virtual speaker series: “Family and Faith”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lourdes Foundation is launching a free virtual speaker series in the month of May in an attempt to “inspire hope and healing for our community,” according to a press release.

“Family and Faith, a VIRTUAL Dinner Series to Feed the Soul” is scheduled for three Thursdays in May, starting May 7 at 7 p.m. on the Our Lady of Lourdes Facebook page. Organizers urge families to pick up food from partnering local restaurants and watch the speakers together. The speaker series also features members of the restaurant community who have supported the Foundation and graciously donated to hospital team members during the pandemic health care crisis. The series will be hosted by Lance Strother.

Schedule speakers include Coach Matt Deggs, Rowe Stipe and Wade Berzas.

For more information, visit the Our Lady of Lourdes website for speaker bios and partner restaurants.