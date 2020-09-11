Lourdes Blood Donor Center to host Hurricane Laura relief blood drives

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center is scheduled to conduct a weekly blood drive at Stine Home & Yard in Broussard through the month of October.

Instead of receiving the customary T-shirt or other gift for blood or plasma donation, donors may have the Blood Donor Center make a financial contribution to the Catholic Charities Hurricane Laura Survivor Fund.

Donations help offset the cost of providing necessary supplies for families in the Lake Charles, Acadia Parish and Baton Rouge areas as they rebuild their devastated communities. So, your blood or plasma donation can save a life and secure a financial donation for our neighbors in need.

Blood drives are set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stine Home & Yard, 6501 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Broussard:

Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 30

Learn more at (337) 470-GIVE (4483) or LourdesRMC.com/ways-to-give/blood-donor-center.