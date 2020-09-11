Lourdes Blood Donor Center to host Hurricane Laura relief blood drives

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center is scheduled to conduct a weekly blood drive at Stine Home & Yard in Broussard through the month of October.
Instead of receiving the customary T-shirt or other gift for blood or plasma donation, donors may have the Blood Donor Center make a financial contribution to the Catholic Charities Hurricane Laura Survivor Fund.
Donations help offset the cost of providing necessary supplies for families in the Lake Charles, Acadia Parish and Baton Rouge areas as they rebuild their devastated communities. So, your blood or plasma donation can save a life and secure a financial donation for our neighbors in need.
Blood drives are set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stine Home & Yard, 6501 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Broussard:
- Friday, Sept. 18
- Friday, Sept. 25
- Friday, Oct. 2
- Friday, Oct. 9
- Friday, Oct. 16
- Friday, Oct. 23
- Friday, Oct. 30
Learn more at (337) 470-GIVE (4483) or LourdesRMC.com/ways-to-give/blood-donor-center.