Louisiana’s vaccine roll out continues as more than 50 pharmacies in Acadiana will receive limited doses

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) 406 vaccine providers across all 64 parishes in Louisiana will receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Courtney’s Thriftyway Pharmacy in Arnaudville received their first 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“As we schedule people, we are staggering the appointments. We are letting people come in or stay in their cars, keeping people socially distanced,” pharmacist Courtney Pitre explains.

Pitre says she has been preparing for her vaccine distributions since the initial rollout.

Courtney’s Thriftway is one of more than 50 pharmacies in Acadiana vaccinating people in Phase 1B, Tier 1.

“When the vaccine was first released, people called everywhere. We started a list for when we got some. We put people down and told them, ‘you’re on the list, we will call you’.”

She says she was notified Friday that her pharmacy would be part of the continued rollout.

“People have been really good about picking up paperwork ahead of time. It will help with the process. We will go over some questions, then boom, we’re done,” says Pitre who received her final dose of the vaccine a few days ago and says she is ready to help others start their vaccination journey.

“I’m done with my vaccine series. It was a relief. It’s been a long year for everyone.”