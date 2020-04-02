Louisiana’s 211 sees massive increase in calls

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In the past 24 hours, Louisiana’s 211 hotline that offers health and human services to those in need, has received over 2,000 Covid-19 calls.​

“At this time, calls to Louisiana 211 are primarily about Covid-19, but there’s a large number of families that are seeking assistance to make food needs.”​

Almost 35,000 people have used the getsnap mobile program to get information about Louisiana snap benefits. ​

“We all need to do what we can to be best equipped to protect our families, our children, and to help flatten the curve in our state and in our own community.”​

Catherine Heitman with the state department says 211 has been essential in our effort to reach people at this critical time. ​

“We take this role very seriously and we take great pride in ensuring citizens are equipped with facts to their questions.”​

About 120 people are working and answering these calls daily.