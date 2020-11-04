Louisiana voters approve anti-abortion measures if Roe v. Wade is overturned

“Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana voters strongly supported a state constitutional amendment that will make abortion illegal in Louisiana if – and only if – the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Voters statewide approved the amendment with 65% of the vote and 35% against. (92% of precincts reporting)

With conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett now on the court, the future of abortion rights in America could be up for debate. If the high court overturns the landmark ruling, Louisiana would have one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in America with zero exceptions with this new amendment.

The amendment states that there is “no right” to an abortion in Louisiana and that no government funding can be used for abortions in Louisiana.