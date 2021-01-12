Louisiana to remain in ‘modified Phase 2’ for 28 more days

(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that the state will stay in a modified version of Phase 2 restrictions for 28 days following an increase in COVID-19 cases which he said is due to holiday gatherings.

“We’re not in a very good place. Every region of the state has a positivity that exceeds 10%, has increasing cases and increasing hospitalization.”

Edwards further urged businesses to have employees work remotely when and where possible.

He said the state is looking at the CDC’s recommendation on lowering priority age of receiving the vaccine from 75 to 65.

To date, he said 159,690 vaccine shots have been administered and that 21,652 have gotten a second shot.

Additionally, he said, the vaccine is being administered in every parish.