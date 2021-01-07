Louisiana teacher of nearly two decades will be released after facing deportation

PINE PRAIRE, La. (KLFY) – 50-year-old Djibril Coulibaly has worked and lived in Louisiana for over two decades, but for the past month, he’s been inside of an Immigrations Customs Enforcement detention center facing deportation.

Coulibaly and his wife began their life in Louisiana when they moved to Opelousas where their three children were born. He then moved his family to Thibodaux where he taught in Lafourche parish. He was arrested by ICE on December 15th. He disappeared and left everything behind.

Thibodeaux police confirm he had been arrested while in Mississippi and was being held in Pine Prarie awaiting deportation, but now, he’s able to walk free.

News Ten’s Danielle Johnson spoke to the family early on Jan. 7, when he was expected to be released at 8:00 a.m., however, his release was delayed until the afternoon. They tell us they’re relieved he’s going to be able to return home, however, worried as they still are concerned with him being deported.