LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police announced that 51 cadets have graduated from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.

The class was the 100th to graduate in the academy’s history, LSP said.

All 51 new troopers completed a 23 week journey through the academy in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, defensive tactics, fair and impartial policing, ethics in law enforcement and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.

Troopers will deploy across the state of Louisiana, where they will participate in a 10-14 week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

Troop I (Lafayette) welcomed seven new troopers.