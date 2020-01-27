UPDATE: State Police release names of two killed in crash on LA 14 near Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– UPDATE: Two people are dead after an early Monday morning crash in Vermilion Parish.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on La. Hwy. 14 near Fore Road.

The crash killed 29-year-old Kiristan Michelle Mitchell, and 18-year-old, Kalix James Broussard, both of Kaplan, authorities said.

According to the investigation, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Mitchell, was traveling west on La. 14. At the same time, a 2007 Ford F150, driven by Broussard, was traveling east on highway.

For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell crossed the center lines as she was negotiating a curve and struck the F150 head-on in the eastbound lane, State Police Troop I Thomas Gossen said.

Troopers said Mitchell and Broussard were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Louisiana State Police have confirmed that they’re investigating a crash that has claimed the lives of two people this morning (Monday).

Officials say the crash happened on LA 14 and Fore Road.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.