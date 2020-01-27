Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: State Police release names of two killed in crash on LA 14 near Abbeville

Local
Posted: / Updated:
louisiana-state-police-logojpg-c9b127b46e807b7c_80897

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– UPDATE: Two people are dead after an early Monday morning crash in Vermilion Parish.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on La. Hwy. 14 near Fore Road.

The crash killed 29-year-old Kiristan Michelle Mitchell, and 18-year-old, Kalix James Broussard, both of Kaplan, authorities said.

According to the investigation, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Mitchell, was traveling west on La. 14.  At the same time, a 2007 Ford F150, driven by Broussard, was traveling east on highway.

For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell crossed the center lines as she was negotiating a curve and struck the F150 head-on in the eastbound lane, State Police Troop I Thomas Gossen said.

Troopers said Mitchell and Broussard were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Louisiana State Police have confirmed that they’re investigating a crash that has claimed the lives of two people this morning (Monday).

Officials say the crash happened on LA 14 and Fore Road.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories