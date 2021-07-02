Louisiana State Police raising awareness of traffic dangers on July 4 weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Compared to last year’s Independence Day weekend, roadways are expected to be jammed packed with travelers.

Louisiana State Troopers are raising awareness of things motorists should and should not do to keep themselves and others safe.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the number one safety tip is wearing a seatbelt.

“In Louisiana, 59% of the fatalities that we’ve had in the past and 62% of the fatalities that were passengers in the car were not wearing a seatbelt properly,” said Gossen.

He added that of the fatalities documented, 40% involved someone impaired, major problem over the holiday weekend.

“If you’re going to consume something that’s impairing in any way, get a designated driver or an Uber or Lift. Something like that,” he said.

There will be additional manpower from state line to state line to help decrease the number of impaired drivers.

“Having that increased presence there is definitely going to keep these roadways safer.”

To report impaired drivers, drivers are encouraged to dial (*577) or contact local law enforcement.