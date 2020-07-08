Louisiana sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, healthcare professionals say act now to stop the spread

(KLFY)- As we continue to navigate an on-going pandemic, Dr. Stefanski says if we don’t act now, we may never get control of the spread.

Stefanski says, “This is very surprising. I did not expect these numbers or resurgence so quickly to a great degree.”



Over the past month, Louisiana has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions.

Dr. Stefanski says the transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 caused the public to relax in taking necessary precautions against the virus.



“What we found are people thinking things are back to normal. There is a misunderstanding. People think the risk is over and that is absolutely not true,” adds Stefanski.



Information about the COVID-19 virus changes rapidly, Dr. Stefanski says, as medical professionals learn more about its behavior.



Stefanski continues, “When the virus started, we thought symptoms spread. We now know that a great population of individuals over 40% are spreading when asymptomatic.”



Dr. Stefanski says young adults believe they are invincible however if the increasing infection continues through this age group, there will be no end in sight.



“If it continues with 18-29 year olds, we are concerned it will spill over to a greater degree than it already has,” explains Stefanski.