As Louisiana sees decrease in COVID-19 cases, medical experts say now is not time to let our guards down

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) As Louisiana continues its fight against COVID-19, Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski says we are not done with the battle or out of the current surge but says there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“As a region and state, we are moving in a better direction. There is a decrease in emergency room visits, decrease in new cases diagnosed, and decrease in hospitalizations. All indicators are moving in the right direction,” continues Dr. Stefanski.

She says in the month of August, the state saw a dramatic increase in vaccinations administered.

“If we continue, I am hopeful but we are not out of this surge.”

Stefanski says the biggest concern remains with the unvaccinated.

“There is certainly an increase in children hospitalized because of a more contagious virus and an unvaccinated population. 80% of COVID patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. 85% of COVID deaths are unvaccinated individuals,” she said.

While Louisiana continues its track in the right direction, Dr. Stefanski says now is not time to let out a sigh of relief.

“The transmission although decreasing is still at its highest,” adds Stefankski.

Now is not the time to relax mitigation efforts.

Dr. Stefanski continues, “That’s typically when we see the biggest increase, fall and winter. That period of time is cooler. People are inside more. Temperatures and humidity levels all lead to increase transmissions.”