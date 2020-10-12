Louisiana residents encouraged to pre-register for food replacement benefits

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DSNAP_226358

(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards says his office is working to get DSNAP approved for Hurricane Delta, and wants residents affected to pre-register to get a head start on your phone application and interview if DSNAP (Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is approved for your parish.

In a social media post, Edwards encourged those seeking DSNAP to text “LADSNAP” to 898-211 or visit http://dcfs.la.gov/dsnap for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar