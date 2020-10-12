Louisiana residents encouraged to pre-register for food replacement benefits

(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards says his office is working to get DSNAP approved for Hurricane Delta, and wants residents affected to pre-register to get a head start on your phone application and interview if DSNAP (Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is approved for your parish.

In a social media post, Edwards encourged those seeking DSNAP to text “LADSNAP” to 898-211 or visit http://dcfs.la.gov/dsnap for more information.