LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–In the past year organizations have stepped-up during disasters to help meet the needs of communities in Acadiana and across the state.

One organization is honoring “Hunger Heroes” who committed to fighting food insecurity during recent hard times.

No Kid Hungry Louisiana focuses on ending childhood hunger by making sure kids have access to meals wherever they live, learn and play.

Providing nutritional support for children looks like breakfast in the classroom, after school meals or summer meal opportunities, and more

Director Rhonda Jackson says the organization provides grant opportunities, technical assistance, and working with schools and non-profits to make sure kids have access to meals both during the school year and during the summer.

She says providing meal assistance is a year-round effort.

Pre-pandemic–the organization worked mostly with schools, however the need heavily increased across the board during the pandemic and hurricane season.

“That’s been a switch for us, but it’s been an opportunity for us to remain both relevant and community needed, she said.

Several people across the state volunteered and “went above and beyond their job roles.”

For the first time “Hunger heroes” are honored for their commitment and compassion for those who suffer from food insecurity.

Jacqueline Richard is the Director of Food Services for Calcasieu Parish schools. She is being honored for her involvement during the pandemic and hurricane season.

Jackson say’s “During the pandemic and the hurricane her and her team made sure that students had access to all available meal programs and worked everyday to provide those meals.”

The organizations goal is to continue to honor all hunger heroes across Louisiana.

“There were so many folks who just stepped up and went above and beyond their job roles.

It wasn’t even a job to them it was volunteer work.”