Louisiana officer helps driver repair flat tire

ST.MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- An act of kindness was shown on early Sunday morning when an officer helped a driver on the side of the road repair a flat tire.
Officer Billy from the St.Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over when he saw the man struggling and fixed the flat with a plug kit he had in the car.
The mother of the driver shared her son’s story on Facebook.
