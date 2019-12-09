Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana municipalities and agencies get Justice Department safety funding

Local
Posted: / Updated:
money_48638

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A number of Lousiana municipalities and agencies received a portion of over $1 million in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) funds for public safety programs.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David Joseph said DOJ has awarded more than $376 million nationwide to help enhance law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts across the U.S.

St. Landry and Lafayette parishes were among the winners of awards from the BJA Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program. Winners included:

  • Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office: $72,222
  • City of Opelousas: $17,834
  • St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: $13,477
  • City of Opelousas: $17,834
  • City of Shreveport – $127,686
  • City of Bossier City – $39,115
  • City of Lake Charles – $44,309
  • City of Natchitoches – $15,632
  • Ouachita Parish – $127,351
  • Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office – $82,155
  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office – $36,553
  • Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement: $3,169,999

Additionally, the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government was awarded $448,500 from the OVC Law Enforcement-Based Victim Specialist Program.

“These public safety grants will give our local, state, and community partners additional resources to assist them in the fight against violent crime,” said Joseph.

The awards announced support an array of crime-fighting initiatives, including the quarter-billion-dollar Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Program, which funds public safety efforts in 929 state, local and tribal jurisdictions. Funding also supports sex offender registration and notification, law enforcement-based victim services, the testing of sexual assault kits, and programs designed to address youth with sexual behavioral problems. Other awards will focus on wrongful convictions, intellectual property enforcement, innovative prosecution strategies and the safety and effectiveness of corrections systems.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories