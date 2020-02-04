Live Now
Louisiana husband and wife arrested in investigation into sexual misconduct involving juveniles

Jody Mullins (RPSO)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY)- A husband and wife are facing criminal charges following an investigation into sexual misconduct involving a juvenile victims.

In October, 2019, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office began its investigation in the Poland area.

Witnesses identified Jody Mullins, 44, of Poland, as a suspect. 

The detectives’ investigation included interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services.

Authorities continued their investigation and discovered evidence alleging Jody’s wife, Evelyn Mullins, 61, allegedly committed “cruelty based crimes” on the victims.

Evelyn Mullins (RPSO)

On January 29, warrants were issued for both suspects.

Jody was released after posting a $50,000 bond. He faces one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Evelyn was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond. She faces three counts of cruelty to juveniles.

