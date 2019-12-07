Live Now
Louisiana Health Department announces free hepatitis C screenings at 3 Walmart stores in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health and Walmart are announcing a collaboration and pilot screening program to advance the state’s goal of eliminating hepatitis C in Louisiana.

According to WAFB, the free hepatitis C screenings will be available at the pharmacies of 10 Walmart stores around the state for people who are at risk of hepatitis C.

These locations are:

  • Caddo Walmart: 929 S PINE ST VIVIAN LA 71082
  • Evangeline Walmart: 891 E LASALLE ST VILLE PLATTE LA 70586
  • Iberia Walmart: 1205 E ADMIRAL DOYLE DR NEW IBERIA LA 70560
  • Lafourche Walmart: 4858 HIGHWAY 1 RACELAND LA 70394
  • West Carroll Walmart: 705 S CONSTITUTION AVE OAK GROVE LA 71263
  • Tangipahoa Walmart: 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422
  • Ouachita Walmart: 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201
  • Livingston Walmart: 34025 LA HIGHWAY 16 DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706
  • St. Landry Walmart: 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570
  • St. Mary Walmart: 1002 LA HWY 70 MORGAN CITY LA 70380

The free screening will begin on Dec. 11 and will be offered from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Wednesday until Feb. 1, 2020.

Screening for hepatitis C is the first step to eliminate this disease that kills more people in the U.S. annually than the 60 other reportable infectious diseases combined, according to the Department of Health.

Earlier this year, the health department announced a partnership with Asegua Therapeutics to make curative medicine more widely available to the estimated 39,000 people in Louisiana’s Medicaid program and prison system infected with hepatitis C.

