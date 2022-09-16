(KLFY) – The Louisiana Rice Industry is donating Louisiana-grown rice to Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed the hungry in Southwest Louisiana.

Second Harvest Food Bank Regional Director Paul Scelfo told KLFY News 10, “Just from a cultural aspect, people use rice in meals. It creates a cultural opportunity.”

The participating rice mills are located in the Rice Captial of the World.

Falcon Rice Mill and Supreme Rice Mill, both of Crowley, will work with the non-profit to bring the Louisiana staple from the fields straight to the tables.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Just think of it this way, we have locally grown rice distributed to food insecure pantries in Southwest Louisiana,” Scelfo explained.

Rice is a commodity when it comes to food distribution boxes, according to Scelfo.

“Obviously with the nutritional value of rice, it is filling, and it can be added to most meals. You can stretch it.”

He told News 10 that he hopes the partnership with local farmers will show community unity and show that “when one of us needs help, there is someone there to help us.”

Scelfo added, “That’s the main thing, community helping community people.”