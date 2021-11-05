Louisiana fighting back against federal vaccine mandate for private businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana is pushing back against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private companies. Two lawsuits, one from the state attorney general’s office, the other from a private business, are taking aim at the vaccine requirement.

Louisiana is leading a multi-state lawsuit, challenging the mandate.

“As the chief legal officer in Louisiana, I’m taking action to prevent the government from making your health care choices,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Landry argues personal medical decisions should be made only by a patient and a doctor, not the federal government.

“Joe Biden is trying to bully our citizens into complying with the unlawful mandate. We are simply seeking to hold him accountable in a court of law,” said Landry.

All companies with 100 employees or more must have employees get the Covid-19 vaccine by January 4th.

“Actions announced by the president are designed to save lives,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House spokesperson.

If employees don’t comply, they must be tested weekly, and wear a mask while at work.

“They’re putting me in a position whether I have to tell them what decisions they have to make in their health care, and that’s taking the vaccine, or I terminate their employment,” said Brandon Trosclair, owner of Ralph’s Market. “I won’t stand for that. It’s not the position of the federal government to get into our business, and mandate we take this vaccine.”

Ralph’s Market is a grocery store chain that employs 500 people at 15 stores in Louisiana and Mississippi. Owner Brandon Trosclair says he’s totally against the mandate.

“It’s been a banner year for overreach of the federal government. At some point in time it has to stop. Somebody has to stand up,” said Trosclair.

The lawsuits were filed in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

