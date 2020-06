(KLFY) Louisiana EBT cards, and P-EBT cards will stop working at 11 p.m. Saturday and remain unusable until 8 a.m. Sunday due to a planned statewide service outage.

The services will be down while the state of Louisiana transitions from its current EBT vendor to a new one.

Callers to the program’s toll-free customer service helpline will hear a message reminding them of the outage.

All services are scheduled to be restored shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.