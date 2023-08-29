(KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will begin work on a $21.10 million project to rehabilitate two sections of U.S. Hwy 90.

According to Senator Gerald Boudreaux, the work will begin Tuesday, September 5 and include concrete pavement patching, asphalt, concrete paving, joint sealing, dowel bar retrofit, high-density polyurethane foam (slab jacking), handicap ramp, and related work.

“I am pleased that the first section of the project includes the Evangeline Thruway (U.S. 90) from the railroad junction to East Pinhook Road,” says Boudreaux. “I want to commend the entire DOTD team for their work that started under the leadership of former Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson as a result of public input from the community.”

Motorists are asked to please drive with caution through the construction site and follow the directives from the work crews.