Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins votes against ‘peaceful transfer of power’ resolution

WASHINGTON (The Advertiser)- Louisiana Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins was one of only five congressmen to vote against a resolution reaffirming the House of Representatives’ commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution.

The resolution was prompted after President Trump last week declined to commit to a peaceful transition if he isn’t reelected.

Higgins, who is from Port Barre’ and represents Acadiana and southwestern Louisiana in the 3rd Congressional District, dismissed the resolution as a partisan shot at Trump.

“Clearly, I support a peaceful transition of power,” he said in a statement to USA Today Network. “This bill was intended as a backhanded slap at President Trump. Democrats still refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election, and Hillary Clinton has already advised Joe Biden not to concede the election under any circumstances.

“Democrats’ hypocrisy on this issue is glaring. If you need further evidence look to the bill sponsor’s continuous accusation that President Trump is a Russian spy.”

House lawmakers approved the measure late Tuesday with a 397-5 vote.

