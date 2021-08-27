Louisiana Comic Con cancelling due to impending Tropical Storm Ida

Louisiana Comic Con is an annual celebration of popular culture set at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, LA scheduled for this coming weekend on August 28-29. The owners of AVC Conventions, the company behind the convention, have decided to cancel the event due to the impending hurricane and with concerns for the safety of everyone involved with the event.

Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ida, forecast to gain strength as it approaches Louisiana. Additionally, a hurricane watch is currently in effect for Lafayette.

”Although it’s always a tough decision to cancel an event, the impending weather is a concern for a multitude of reasons,” said Greg Hanks, one of the owners of AVC Conventions. “With the current forecast putting tropical storm Ida heading directly towards Louisiana, and eventually reaching hurricane status, time is of the essence to give all of those involved with our event the opportunity to prepare for the weather and put themselves in position to be as safe as possible. We don’t want to shrug off the warnings being issued and surely don’t want anyone stuck and unable to make it home.”

Refunds for tickets to the event will be handled according to how you purchased your tickets. No action is required to receive your refund from Ticketmaster. Refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. Those who purchased tickets directly at the CAJUNDOME Box Office can exchange their tickets for a refund at the Box Office (Monday-Friday 10AM-4PM) or by calling the Box Office Manager at 337-265-2113.

Contact Greg Hanks, PR Coordinator for AVC Conventions at gregAVCpr@gmail.com for more information.

Article Source- Louisiana Comic Con