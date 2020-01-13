Louisiana Academy Sports & Outdoors says its geared up and ready for a purple and gold National Championship

All Louisiana Academy Sports and Outdoors stores are ready and geared up for Monday night’s championship game.

The LSU Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers for the 2020 National Championship game.

Both teams are undefeated and ready for kickoff.

Louisiana Academy Sports and Outdoors stores are stocked full of boxes ready for a purple and gold victory in ‘The Big Easy’.

Tara Blanchard, Lafayette’s Academy store director, explains, “As soon as LSU wins, I have a team of people that will be staying here in the store. We will pull all this merchandise out to the sales floor. We will reopen the store so our customers can come in and buy the championship gear.”

For security purposes, customers should be prepared to stand in line outside as the store will only allow a few customers in at a time

Blanchard adds, “It will be limited people in the building at a time just so it’s controlled and folks can really enjoy their shopping experience and I’ll have music over the loudspeaker so we can dance and have a good time”

Academy tells News Ten they will stay open until the last customer in line can shop or until they run out of merchandise.