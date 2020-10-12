Lots of calls about a leaning utility pole on Pinhook Road

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Viewer submitted photo

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Driving in the 2200 block of Pinhook Road in Lafayette and you may notice a leaning utility pole.

“The pole is leaning noticeably and is cracked in different areas and I’m worried that it might fall into the middle of the road,” a caller said.

KLFY reached out to Entergy who owns the pole.

Spokesperson Brandon Scardigli said crews have been notified and will come out to inspect the pole Monday.

He that he expects the pole to be repaired at that time.

In the meantime, Scardigli advised motorist to be careful when traveling in the area, and that noone should consider touching or remove the pole.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar