BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) A flag raising ceremony was held Monday in honor of those who left behind a legacy of life by becoming organ donors.

The event happened at St. Julien Park in Broussard.

Reecie Gilmore, mom of LOPA hero, Clint Millier, shared how her son’s heroism continues.

Every April, LOPA focuses statewide attention on the potential that people have, to make life happen by registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.