UPDATE: Loose bull in Lafayette Parish has been contained

UPDATE, 11:00 a.m.: Officials say the bull has been captured and contained, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Public Information Officer John Mowell.

Bradley Duhon Farms assisted with securing the bull. The owner needs to call (337) 230-9226.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of a loose bull.

Officials with LPSO say the bull is near Caddo in the Evangeline Grove Subdivision, not far from Johnston and W. Broussard.

If you know the owner of this bull please contact LPSO at (337)-232-9211.

Deputies and Animal Control are on scene.

