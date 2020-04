JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) Hail fell so thick in Jeanerette Saturday night that some residents said it looked like snow.

Some residents tell News 10 that they experienced some wild weather for about an hour, and that the hail was falling fast and hitting the ground hard.

Jeanerette Fire Chief Sherry Ann Landry took to social media to post photos and videos of the fast-falling hail.