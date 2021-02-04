Longtime educator and community leader Clifton Lemelle, Sr., dead at 85

Longtime educator and community leader Clifton Lemelle, Sr., has passed away at the age of 85. His obituary, as provided by his family, is as follows:

Clifton Louis Lemelle Sr., was born on September 7, 1935 to the late Elena Laws and Joseph Lemelle in Iota, Louisiana. On Wednesday, February 3, 2021 he quietly slipped away from time to eternity at 9:06 p.m.

He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the New Zion Baptist Church by Rev Joshua G. Frank, Sr. He was educated in the public schools of Eunice and graduated salutatorian from Charles Drew High in 1955. He matriculated to Grambling College and received his B.S degree with a major in Physical Education and a minor in Social Studies. He furthered his studies at Southern University, Baton Rouge and obtained a Masters of Education in 1970. He also did further studies at University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, LA and again Southern University to attain his Masters +30 in 1972. On October 7, 1961, he united with Josie Parker and to this union three children were born. After the death of Josie, he met and married Cecile Chavis on December 24, 2001.

During his 37 year tenure in education, he worked in many capacities: teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, acting principal, and coordinator. His other affiliations in education consisted of: President of the J.K. Haynes Foundation and Legal Defense Fund, Inc., President of the Child Development Council of Acadiana, State of Louisiana Commission on Teacher Evaluation and Certification, Chairman of the St. Landry Parish Bi-Racial Committee and the St. Landry Parish Education Association. Other affiliations include: Past President of St. Landry Federal Credit Union, Past Chairman of the St. Landry Parish N.A.A.C.P Education and Executive Committee, Vice President of the State of Louisiana Commission on Human Rights, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Past President of Grambling University National Alumni Association.

Mr. Lemelle was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church, serving faithfully in the Male Chorus, the Deacon Board, the Sunday School, and as “Minister of Music”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Elizabeth, Sadie, Virginia, Zoia, Josie and Ida; and one brother, Zackarie. Clifton will forever live in the hearts of his wife, Cecile; his children, Mellanie and Chad (Fran) of Eunice, LA; Clifton Jr. (Myesha) of Baton Rouge, LA; Donna (Vincent) and Johnny of Opelousas, LA.; eleven (11) grandchildren; three (3) great -grandchildren; one sister in law, Lois Parker of New Orleans; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.