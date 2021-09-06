Locals, evacuees still struggling to find gas amidst shortage

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A gas shortage is still impacting Acadiana and numerous regions across southeast Louisiana.

Residents and evacuees say they’re having to travel further and wait longer to fill up their tanks.

“We’ve been waiting out here for 45 minutes. It’s hot,” Amaya Barbay said while waiting to fill her car up with gas.

“It’s a struggle. As you can see, I’m almost on empty. I’ve been sitting here for about 10 minutes so far, and every pump is packed. I’m not trying to have an altercation with some other person trying to get gas, but it’s a struggle. It’s really a struggle,” Michael Daniel added.

People say they’ve been waiting in lines as long as an hour waiting to fill their tanks up, and that’s after spending a lot of time trying to find a station that even has gas in the first place.

“We’ve been to six gas stations. This is the sixth gas station I’ve been to try to get gas. The other ones didn’t even have gas at all. They were all blocked off. This is the first gas station that actually had gas, and it’s full,” Barbay told News Ten.

It’s not uncommon to see lines stretching to the street right now, but people say they have no choice but to wait.

“I’m not sure how many gas stations have gas in the area, but I don’t want to leave because there’s a possibility I may not get any,” Daniel added.

The gas shortage isn’t just a problem here in Acadiana, either. Residents in southeast Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida hit the hardest, say finding gas there is next to impossible.

“We came from Hammond because we had to evacuate because of Hurricane Ida. Along the way, we couldn’t find any gas. We only had about a quarter. When we arrived in Lafayette, we were able to get some gas, but we weren’t able to get enough to fill up the whole tank. It actually ran out on us, so definitely get your gas when you can,” Kelly Lofaso, an evacuee, said.

Even though gas is still in short supply right now, that does not mean you won’t be able to find it.

To find a gas station that still has gas in your area, check out gasbuddy.com or download it on your phone from the app store.