Local woman’s murder remains unsolved 30 years later

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Thirty years ago, Yolanda Broussard, 22, of New Iberia, was found shot to death in her home.

“When I drove up, there was already yellow tape wrapped around the house,” Evelyn Broussard, the victim’s mother, said.

On December 9, 1989, Broussard received a phone call notifying her that her daughter was hurt. She dropped everything and drove to her daughter’s home to be by her side.

“They told me she was gone, and then I just lost it,” Broussard said.

That was 30 years ago. Police never made an arrest in her murder, and the case was never closed.

“The hardest part is just not having my mom,” Seneca Allen, the victim’s daughter, said.

Allen was only three when her mother was murdered. She was there, at the crime scene, hiding.

“She came to me one day. She told me that her mom was bleeding by her eye, and she was shot in the head. And that’s when I realized she had seen her mom’s body,” Broussard said.

Yolanda’s brother, Cory Broussard, said in the last three decades, there have been no breaks in the case.

“It’s just been a long, drawn-out process for something that we thought would have been solved in a couple of days,” Cory Broussard told News 10. “We’ve always felt as a family that everything was already there to solve the case. Just nobody has taken the ball, and there’s no explanation as to why.”

A suspect has never been named, and the Iberia Parish District Attorney’s Office said they cannot comment on evidence in the case.

They will, however, consider any new evidence and keep Yolanda’s case open.