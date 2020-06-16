Local woman remembers husband shot and killed by police in 1975; says his actions didn’t warrant death

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette woman is speaking to television media for the first time since her husband was killed in a scuffle with police.

It happened on August 7,1975.

In this exclusive report, she tells News 10 why she’s been suffering in silence for 45 years.

Rose Broussard says she “had a personal experience and it was the Alton Sterling incident that really brought my attention to it.”

Her attention, she says, to the use of excessive force by some police officers.

“This incident with George Floyd, it’s like I had to relive this again. It broke my heart,” Broussard said.

But her heart has been broken before as she recalls, “That was the love of my life.”

She’s talking about her husband Ricky Nelson.

The high school sweethearts had only been married three years, and at the time, they were the proud parents of twin daughters.

He was a Vietnam veteran fresh from the war. He was a construction worker who left for work one morning to never return.

Broussard remembers every detail of that fateful day, saying, “For some reason or another, I watched him from the time he pulled out of my driveway until I couldn’t see him anymore.”

She was working at Hancock Fabric when her father-in-law called.

She asked him what did he mean that her husband was killed.

She was in shock and told him she didn’t understand. It wasn’t until she arrived at the police station that she would learn of her husband’s fate.

Broussard said the police told her “There was a white girl walking down the street and someone whistled from the job” (site) so the woman called the police.”

According to published news articles, officers confronted the construction crew working in downtown Lafayette and questioned Ricky’s brother, John. It turned physical and Ricky intervened.

An officer struck Ricky with his baton at which time Ricky grabbed the baton and hit the officer with it. Ricky was then fatally shot.

Broussard does not dispute the fact that her husband should not have grabbed the officer’s weapon.

She has raised her daughters and is enjoying her grandchildren and prays they will all see better days than what’s happening now and what happened to George Floyd.

“It just hurts me everytime I hear of a situation like that. I suffer in silence. You might look happy, but no one knows what you go thru behind closed doors.”

No true bills were returned against the two officers involved and the shooting was ruled justifiable.

The city would later settle a damage lawsuit with his widow Rose.

Ricky Nelson was a boy scout and a 1967 graduate of Paul Breaux in Lafayette.

At the time of his death, he was a Vietnam Veteran, a brick mason, husband and father of twin girls.