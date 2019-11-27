Local woman goes viral after tracking down Saints fans through heartfelt post

A Maurice woman has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt post about two young Saints fans on her Facebook page.

Danielle Trahan took to Facebook after the Saints’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24.

In her post, Trahan explained she was seated next to two young fans from Baton Rouge visiting the Dome for the first time.

Trahan said their father only had two tickets. He dropped his sons off at the front doors of the Superdome so they could watch the game, and he told them he’d be waiting for them to come out after the game was over.

She said throughout the game, Trahan and her husband “high fived, shared nachos and talked” the whole game. And when the Saints won, they “all hugged and smiled and cheered.”

“Today I just can’t stop thinking about them and wish I would’ve gotten their number so I could send them this picture,” Trahan wrote in her post.





“I’m sure this is a long shot,” she added. But of course, Who Dats all over the state delivered.

Only five hours after posting, Trahan updated that she was able to get in touch with the boys’ father.

“It made my night!!! We are hoping to get 6 tickets to all go to their next game together! I can’t wait to share another game with them!!” she wrote.