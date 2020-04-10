1  of  2
School lunch distribution locations and times
Local wildlife rehab said it is inundated with owl chicks. Here’s what you should do if you find a baby bird.

Local

by: KLFY Staff

(Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local wildlife rehabilitator said she is being flooded with baby birds, particularly owl chicks, being brought into her care.

Acadiana Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Inc. founder Letitia Labbe said people spending more time at home are also spending more time outside, which means they coming in contact with wildlife such as baby birds.

It is springtime, after all, and the area is experiencing severe weather, which can knock birds from their nests.

Feeding wild animals should never be done, and removing or harassing them causes stress and harm. If you find a baby bird, here’s what you should do:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has additional information and phone numbers to assist those who find injured wildlife. Learn more here.

If you’d like to help the Acadiana Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Inc. by making a donation, click here.

