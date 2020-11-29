Small Business Saturday gives local store owners a boost

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Despite the pandemic, local shops and stores still celebrated small business Saturday.

Retailers have had to make adjustments like offering a larger online presence to allow to allow for shipping and in store pick-up.

We spoke to business owners and shoppers and asked them their thoughts on supporting local stores.

“It is important to shop small as much as you can otherwise some of these stores might not be around, so we certainly appreciate everyone and their support.”

“Small business operates on such small margins. Just a couple of days or a few weeks without the business they’re expecting or needing they can’t go out. And after all this is over, then people won’t have those options.”