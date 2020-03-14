Local schools distributing lunches for students

This page contains information on school lunches being distributed around Acadiana. We are updating it as information becomes available. Please check back for more details.
St. Landry Parish (VOLUNTEERS NEEDED)
- Opelousas Jr. High, Lawtell Elementary and Central Middle in Eunice will serve lunches for students K-12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each weekday starting Monday, March 16.
- Any student in the parish in need of lunches may pick up a meal at these locations during these times. The student must be present. Lunches will be brought out to the cars.
- Volunteers who want to help distribute the meals should sign up at https://volunteersignup.org/4AXLE.
- School and government officials are working on other options to make the meals more easily accessible. Those will be announced as soon as they are finalized. Parents are urged to watch local media and to check regularly for updates with the school board website, https://www.slpsb.org/ and its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stlandryparishschoolboard/.