Local scavenger hunt planned to benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Miles Perret Cancer Services is hosting “Games Across Acadiana: Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt!” later this month to help benefit local families battling cancer.

The scavenger hunt will run from July 31 through August 13 and feature over 50 missions and activities for everyone. Players can download a free app, perform tasks, and earn points for a chance to be entered into a raffle for prizes — including a grand prize of $10,000.

The scavenger hunt will be free to play, but individuals can also purchase Games Across Acadiana raffle tickets starting today by visiting the Miles Perret Cancer Services office or online at shopmilesperret.com.

Tickets are $20 each and will ensure an automatic entry into the drawing for a chance at over 50 prizes, which will include gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, tech and electronic prizes, and a $10,000 cash prize.

All proceeds from Games Across Acadiana will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

For more information on Games Across Acadiana or how to purchase a ticket visit shopmilesperret.com or call 337-984-1920.