Local safety company develops post COVID-19 life-saving protocols

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A local safety company has developed post COVID-19 life-saving protocols.

In the post COVID-19 world, finding a way to keep the places people gather safe will require innovation and new cultural norms.

At Industrial Safety Solutions-Recovery in Youngsville, they are helping businesses and residents to do just that.

“The protocols that we’re implementing are not just about life-saving events for the coronavirus, but all viruses and bacteria so how one keeps their facility continuously decontaminated is critical, and so the protocols beyond the initial spray are what’s most important,”president of Industrial Safety Solutions Group, Ray Flores, said.

​​Industrial Safety Solutions-Recovery’s professional technicians will disinfect the premises of a home or business using an atomizer to spray a solution that contains biocide chlorine dioxide.​​

“With the chlorine dioxide, it is odorless to the nose, and as it encounters microbials, then you’ll start noticing a small, clean chlorine smell, but it’s not toxic. You can spray it on your hands. You can rub it on your face,” explained Flores.

​After the initial disinfecting procedure, ISS-R’s staff shares protocols that include products and procedures necessary for residents or business owners to maintain a clean and disinfected environment. ​​

“As part of the protocols that we have for leaving behind people to insure a decontaminated environment, we like to leave behind an opportunity for maybe a gallon of this product along with a sprayer that would accommodate them to have as part of their protocol, a sustained decontaminating event,” Flores said.

Flores added understanding behavioral science is important to make a cultural shift in keeping spaces safe following the coronavirus.

For more information about Industrial Safety Solutions-Recovery, call (337) 291-7550 or visit issrecoveryservices.com.